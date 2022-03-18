Financial Contrast: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.24 $4.22 billion $7.33 5.11

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 5 12 0 2.71

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% Synchrony Financial 27.27% 30.77% 4.28%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Far Peak Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

