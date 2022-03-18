First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,808. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

