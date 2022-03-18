First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.11 and traded as high as C$18.19. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.98, with a volume of 628,385 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.11.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

