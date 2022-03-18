First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report $14.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. 5,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

