First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

