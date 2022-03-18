First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

