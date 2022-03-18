First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,905 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24.

