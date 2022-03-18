First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.26% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $83.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.232 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

