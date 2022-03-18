First PREMIER Bank Invests $6.50 Million in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 832,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000. SAB Biotherapeutics makes up about 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Separately, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

SABS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of 1.72 and a 1-year high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

