First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 690 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $73.07 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

