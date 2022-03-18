First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,423 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

