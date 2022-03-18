First PREMIER Bank Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
