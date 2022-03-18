First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $72.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,221,000 after acquiring an additional 430,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter.

