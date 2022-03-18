First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $72.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
