First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.78

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $21.81. First United shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 6,255 shares.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get First United alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.