Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.81. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

