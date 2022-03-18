Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 16.2% in February

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

