Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE FMX opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.