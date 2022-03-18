Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FMX opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.