ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

FORG opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

