FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Head to Head Review

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FormFactor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

FormFactor presently has a consensus target price of $50.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $139.01, suggesting a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than FormFactor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $769.67 million 4.25 $83.92 million $1.07 39.03 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 9.72 $21.35 billion $4.12 25.85

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.90% 13.02% 10.23% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.58% 29.78% 19.17%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats FormFactor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

