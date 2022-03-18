Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 645 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 35,286,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,016,402. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

