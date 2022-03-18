Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.23. The stock had a trading volume of 690,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,513. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.10 and its 200-day moving average is $381.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

