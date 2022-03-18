Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,665. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

