Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,900 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,526. The company has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

