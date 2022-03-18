Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,140. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

