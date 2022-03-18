Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 489 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

