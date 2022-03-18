Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.32.
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.99. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.