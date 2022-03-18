Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.32.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.99. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.