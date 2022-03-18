Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Nora Duke Sells 17,060 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total value of C$1,032,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,775,213.50.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00.

TSE:FTS opened at C$60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$52.68 and a one year high of C$61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.12.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

