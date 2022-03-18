Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
