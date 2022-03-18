Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

