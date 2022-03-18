Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.43

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.43 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 31.55 ($0.41). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,315,695 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.43. The stock has a market cap of £117.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is -0.09%.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,308.45).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

