Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.43

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.43 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 31.55 ($0.41). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,315,695 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.43. The stock has a market cap of £117.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.39.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is -0.09%.
About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
See Also
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.