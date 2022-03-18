Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

