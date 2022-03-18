Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

