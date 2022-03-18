Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.