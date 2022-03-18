Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FSP remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,921. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

