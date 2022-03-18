Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE FSP remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,921. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
