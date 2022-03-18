Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Freedom stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $60.62. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. Freedom has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Freedom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freedom by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

