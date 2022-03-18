Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 706,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter.

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

