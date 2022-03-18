Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 60,335 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $69,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.81. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

