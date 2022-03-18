Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.36% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $128,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $7,724,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $3,191,277 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

