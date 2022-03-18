Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $13.50 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 118.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 72,276 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $337,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

