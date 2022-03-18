Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661,761 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1,217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 235,340 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PBI opened at $5.19 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

