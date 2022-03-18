Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,206,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 15.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED opened at $160.76 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

