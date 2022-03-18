Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 13,899 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 901.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $259.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.61 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average is $256.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.