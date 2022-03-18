Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

