Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 55,941 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,941 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

