FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $54,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 16,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,196. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

