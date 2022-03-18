FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NexImmune, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NexImmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

