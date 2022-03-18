FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AB SKF (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

