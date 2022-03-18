FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Holcim Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Holcim in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Holcim alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

About Holcim (Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.