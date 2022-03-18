FY2022 EPS Estimates for Davide Campari-Milano Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

