FY2022 EPS Estimates for Japan Tobacco Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $8.51 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

