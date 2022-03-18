FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.19.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.14.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.37. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$28.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 5.28%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.